Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's weekend banter is 'spicy and saucy'; Check out how

The weekend is here and for Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, the weekend seems to be full of 'spice and sauciness'. Well, we can say this as the couple has hinted at this with their latest post that certainly will leave all their fans in awe. Arjun, who has been busy with the shooting for Kuttey, seems to have his ladylove Malaika on his mind. On the other hand, Malaika is currently spending time with her girl gang over a weekend getaway.

On Saturday, while apparently missing his ladylove, Arjun shared a photo of a Korean spicy sauce and wrote, "She knows how to add the spice & make things saucy. (LITERALLY)." As soon as Arjun shared the photo, Malaika reposted it on her social media handle with a cute reply and even revealed that Arjun is loving the sauce. She wrote, "Hehehe ur addicted...." The cute banter between the adorable couple certainly will add the hint of 'spice' to your mundane weekends.

Have a look:

Recently, at Amrita Arora's birthday, Arjun joined Malaika and Kareena Kapoor Khan to celebrate and party. Photos of Arjun arriving to celebrate Amrita's birthday with Malaika, Kareena had also gone viral on social media. A few weeks back, Arjun had even classily shut down break up rumours about him and Malaika. He had shared a cute photo with his ladylove and quashed all reports claiming that there was trouble in their paradise. The duo is certainly among those couples in Bollywood who make heads turn whenever they step out together. Arjun and Malaika also enjoy a separate fanbase and many love their social media banters as well.

Also Read|Malaika Arora showers love on Arjun Kapoor for rubbishing news of their breakup; Tara Sutaria & others REACT