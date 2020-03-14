Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar gets postponed amid Coronavirus outbreak

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, the makers of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, have been postponed.

The Coronavirus outbreak in India has been taking a massive toll not on the commoners but also on the showbiz industry. As the virus has been declared as a pandemic, several precautionary measures are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Amid these, the Bollywood fraternity is also taking initiatives for the well being of the audience and has been suspending the shooting of the upcoming releases along with urging fans to follow the safety guidelines to stay safe from the measures.

Joining the league, the makers of and starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar have also decided to postpone the release of the movie. To note, the Dibaker Banerjee directorial was scheduled to release on March 20, 2020. However, given the Coronavirus outbreak, the movie's release has been delayed. While Arjun made the big announcement on social media, he is yet to announce the new release date. He wrote, “Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time.”

Interestingly, Parineeti has also been sharing awareness about the pandemic and urged fans to stay safe amid the outbreak. Talking about the movie, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been creating a lot of buzz courtesy its riveting trailer. The movie marks Arjun’s third collaboration with Parineeti after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England.

