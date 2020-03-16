Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s goofy selfie will make you impatient to see them together onscreen; PHOTO

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen sharing screen space in an untitled cross-border love story

After sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Kriti Sanon and other actresses, Ki & Ka actor will be seen romancing Rakul Preet Singh for the first time in an untitled cross-border love story. While last year in November, it was officially announced that Arjun and Rakul will be coming together for a film, as we speak, the two have started shooting for the film, and after shooting in Punjab and other locations, Arjun and Rakul were recently snapped shooting at The Gateway of India.

Thanks to social media, fan clubs shared a selfie of Arjun and Rakul from the sets of the film, and in the photo, Arjun and Rakul are seen posing for a fun-filled photo while channeling their inner goof. In the photo, Arjun Kapoor is seen sporting an orange-red sweatshirt with brown shades while Rakul was seen in a pretty army-green shirt dress and clearly, after seeing this photo, we are totally excited to see them both on screen together.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor, recently, was busy with the promotions of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar opposite Parineeti Chopra, however, due to the spread of Coronavirus, the films’ release has been postponed. As for Rakul, she is currently shooting for Kashvie Nair’s directorial debut featuring Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta, and also, Rakul will be seen in director Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham.

Check out Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh's selfie here:

