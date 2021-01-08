Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan travel to Jaisalmer for final shooting schedule of Bhoot Police; See PHOTO

Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan will team up for the first time in Bhoot Police. Read on for further updates.

and will be collaborating for the first time in Bhoot Police. Time and again, the actors have been giving updates about the upcoming movie either through social media or through other platforms. If media reports are to be believed, it happens to be a horror-comedy. One surely does remember when Kareena Kapoor Khan and accompanied the two actors for the movie’s shooting schedule that took place in the picturesque location of Dharamshala.

And now, the latest that we know is that the team has already headed for Jaisalmer to complete the final shooting schedule of Bhoot Police. Arjun Kapoor has confirmed the same by sharing a picture on his Instagram handle. He along with Saif Ali Khan and the rest of the crew members of the movie are seen seated inside a flight as they pose happily for the picture. Arjun also tagged the rest of the members along with the post.

Check out Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram post below:

Apart from Arjun and Saif Ali Khan, Bhoot Police also features Jacqueline Fernandez, , and Jaaved Jaaferi in the lead roles. The horror-comedy has been produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. Moreover, Pavan Kirpalani has directed the same. According to reports, almost 75% of the shoot is already complete. Apart from Dharamshala and (now) Jaisalmer, the shoot for the movie also took place in Dalhousie. As of now, the details regarding the same have been still kept under wraps.

