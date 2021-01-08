  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan travel to Jaisalmer for final shooting schedule of Bhoot Police; See PHOTO

Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan will team up for the first time in Bhoot Police. Read on for further updates.
11325 reads Mumbai
Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan travel to Jaisalmer for final shooting schedule of Bhoot Police; See PHOTOArjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan travel to Jaisalmer for final shooting schedule of Bhoot Police; See PHOTO
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan will be collaborating for the first time in Bhoot Police. Time and again, the actors have been giving updates about the upcoming movie either through social media or through other platforms. If media reports are to be believed, it happens to be a horror-comedy. One surely does remember when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora accompanied the two actors for the movie’s shooting schedule that took place in the picturesque location of Dharamshala.

And now, the latest that we know is that the team has already headed for Jaisalmer to complete the final shooting schedule of Bhoot Police. Arjun Kapoor has confirmed the same by sharing a picture on his Instagram handle. He along with Saif Ali Khan and the rest of the crew members of the movie are seen seated inside a flight as they pose happily for the picture. Arjun also tagged the rest of the members along with the post.

Check out Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (arjunkapoor)

Apart from Arjun and Saif Ali Khan, Bhoot Police also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Jaaved Jaaferi in the lead roles. The horror-comedy has been produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. Moreover, Pavan Kirpalani has directed the same. According to reports, almost 75% of the shoot is already complete. Apart from Dharamshala and (now) Jaisalmer, the shoot for the movie also took place in Dalhousie. As of now, the details regarding the same have been still kept under wraps.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates. 

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan left astonished as paps slide camera under house gate for pics with Kareena Kapoor Khan; WATCH

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Arjun Kapoor Instagram

You may like these
Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam leave for Dalhousie to shoot Bhoot Police; PICS
Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor’s Bhoot Police to be filmed in Himachal Pradesh, confirms director Pavan Kripalani
Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor set to spook you as they come together for a horror comedy titled Bhoot Police
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s advice for Arjun Kapoor to stay at home has a Saif Ali Khan connect & it’ll crack you up
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora step out to party together; See photos
Malaika Arora's epic Thursday throwback is all about her bangs and feeling like a rockstar; See Pic
Anonymous 22 minutes ago

Will he be with his wife closer to the time of the birth? Or will she have the kid on her own?