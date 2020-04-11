Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor look unrecognizable as they take over London in a throwback photo

On Siblings Day, Arjun Kapoor shared a throwback photo with cousins Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor and others as they vacay together in London. Take a look!

When we talk about Bollywood siblings, there’s nobody quite like the Kapoor siblings - , Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Akshay Marwah, and other cousins. Be it Diwali, Holi or any other wedding in the house, the Kapoor siblings are a laughing riot, and for an example, their bond was quite evident at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in Mumbai as all of them got together and made sure that the wedding was all things fun. Now today, Arjun Kapoor shared throwback photos of the Kapoor siblings on social media wherein the kids are seen vacationing in London and are seen posing for a photo.

Here, Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor look cute as a button as they pose for a photo with their cousins but it is obviously Sonam’s fashion sense that caught our attention because back then also, this photo proves that she was a diva and born fashionista. Well, on the occasion of Siblings Day, Arjun Kapoor decided to share a photo with his siblings and well, we want to thank this Ki & Ka actor for brightening up our day with his pictures that scream love. Also, Veery Di Wedding producer, Rhea Kapoor, had shared a throwback photo with Arjun, Sonam, Sanjay Kapoor and others as they posed together for a family picture.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat co-starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt, and next, he will be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar. Also, Arjun Kapoor will be seen romancing Rakul Preet Singh in an untitled love story.

Check out Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's throwback photo as they take over london:

