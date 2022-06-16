Arjun Kapoor announces schedule wrap of The Lady Killer; Shares a video of Manali shoot memories

Arjun Kapoor has been quite busy shooting for his upcoming movie these days. We are talking about Ajay Bahl’s directorial The Lady Killer which will also feature Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The movie is said to be a suspense drama and marks Arjun and Bhumi’s first collaboration. So far, the team was busy shooting for The Lady Killer in the picturesque locales of Manali and the lead pair was sharing beautiful glimpses from the shoot. And now, as per the recent update, the team has wrapped the schedule.

The announcement was made by Arjun Kapoor on social media as he shared a beautiful video giving a glimpse of Manali shoot memories. The video featured glimpses of Arjun and Bhumi’s on set moments, the natural beauty of Manali, the fun moments he had with the Bhumi and team, moments relishing the scrumptious food and more. The video came with a background sound of Mohit Chauhan’s Phir Se Ud Chala from Rockstar. He captioned the post as, “And that’s how we wrap a schedule #TheLadyKiller”.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s post here:

Interestingly, Arjun has been quite excited to be a part of The Lady Killer and had called it a challenging role. “When the script of The Lady Killer came my way, I was hooked! It was gripping, intriguing & emotionally charged I couldn’t put the script down from the moment I started reading it. I am very excited to be a part of this journey,” he added. Apart from The Lady Killer, Arjun has some other interesting movies in the pipeline which include Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead. The movie is slated to hit the screens on July 29 this year. Besides, he will also be seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut Kuttey with Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj and Tabu.

Also Read: The Lady Killer FIRST look: Arjun Kapoor announces his 'most ambitious film' with Ajay Bahl, Bhushan Kumar