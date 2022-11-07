Arjun Kapoor announces theatrical release date of Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey; Fans say 'can't wait'

Arjun Kapoor will soon be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaaj’s directorial debut Kuttey. The movie also stars Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Kumud Mishra in key roles. The film is co-produced by Vishal, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg. Meanwhile, Aasmaan Bhardwaj is known for directing films like The Thief, The Identities, and Murder On The Deccan Express. Earlier, the film was slated to release on November 4, 2022, however, now, the makers have unveiled a new release date.

The Gunday actor shared Kuttey's release date and captioned it: "Usher in the New Year with Kuttey, releasing in cinemas on 13th January, 2023." The statement read: "Kuttey will release in cinemas on 13th January 2023. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu , Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan & Shardul Bhardwaj. Kuttey is directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's T-series and Produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj." Reacting to this, a user commented: "Can't wait," while another user said: "Excited." A third user added: "Most anticipated."

Arjun Kapoor shared poster of Kuttey

Arjun and Naseeruddin, who previously worked together in the 2014 film Finding Fanny, are reuniting on the screen in Kuttey. In 2021, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor shared a teaser poster of the movie wherein the lead actors were seen posing together. However, their faces were replaced with those of dogs of different breeds. Arjun also gave it a quirky caption and wrote, “ना ये भौंकते हैं, ना ग़ुर्राते हैं… बस काटते हैं! Presenting #KUTTEY!”

Arjun Kapoor on working with Aasmaan Bhardwaaj

Earlier, Arjun opened up about joining hands with a novice director Aasmaan in a chat with Mid Day. He said, "When Vishalji and Aasmaan narrated the film, what drew me was that he wasn’t trying to ape his father. There is a reminiscence of the learnings he has had from his dad. The father-son have overlapping qualities. Vishalji has been an involved producer."

Arjun Kapoor work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 2 States actor was last seen in Ek Villain Returns with Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. It served as a spiritual successor to the 2014 film Ek Villain featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Arjun will star next in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.