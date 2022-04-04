Arjun Kapoor arrives at Malaika Arora’s residence as she recovers from car accident; PICS

Arjun Kapoor was papped as he reached Malaika Arora ’s residence as she is recovering post her accident. Malaika suffered minor injuries after her car got into an accident on the Mumbai-Pune expressway on Saturday, April 2nd. She was soon admitted to Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai and was discharged the next day after being kept under observation for a night. As the model-actress is recovering in her home now, beau Arjun visited her. It should be noted that the actor was spotted leaving her house yesterday as well.

For the unversed, Malaika’s car got into an accident when she was returning from a fashion event in Pune on Saturday. Her car was sandwiched between two other cars, and the driver reportedly lost balance. Khopoli Police took charge of the matter and an FIR was filed as well.

Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora kept the media updated about her health. Confirming that she had returned home, Amrita told ETimes, "She’s is fine and recovering at home now." Yesterday, she too was papped as she visited the fitness diva at her house with her husband Shakeel Ladak.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s pictures outside Malaika Arora’s house:

As per Apollo Hospital's statement on Saturday night, Malaika sustained no major injury and was kept under observation at the hospital. "Actor Malaika has minor injuries on her forehead; CT scan has turned out fine & she is currently okay. The actor will be kept under observation for the night & will be discharged in the morning tomorrow," the hospital statement read.

