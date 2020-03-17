Arjun Kapoor asking paps to go back home & rest amid Coronavirus outbreak speaks volumes of his humility;WATCH

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In the video, Arjun Kapoor is seen telling the paparazzi to go back home and rest. Take a look

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood has literally come to a standstill with the film bodies halting shootings until March 30. From film releases being pushed indefinitely to shootings being canceled, Bollywood is battling the Coronavirus in its own way and although, since the past few days, we haven’t been snapping a lot of celebs in and around the city, and whosoever makes an appearance is always with a mask. And yesterday, was snapped outside his clinic as the actor was seen sporting a mask, and in one of the videos, we saw a rather worried Arjun Kapoor asking the paparazzi to go back home and rest.

In the said video, as soon as Arjun Kapoor steps out of his clinic and is moving towards his car, the paparazzi start to click his photos, and that is when a rather worried Arjun is seen telling the paparazzi to go back home and take rest as he says in the video, ‘Ghar Jao, Aaram Karo.’ Not just this, later, this Panipat actor is seen asking a paparazzo to be careful as he would have run over a child. In the photos, Arjun is seen wearing a green tee and pants and as always, he looked dapper.

Later, Arjun Kapoor posted photos on Instagram to update his fans about how he plans to spend his self-quarantine and that is by watching a lot of movies. Sadly, due to the pandemic, the release of Dibakar Banerji’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar starring Arjun and , too, has been delayed. Besides, Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for an untitled film starring Rakul Preet Singh.

Check out the video of Arjun Kapoor asking the paparazzi to take care and go back home amid the Coronavirus pandemic:

