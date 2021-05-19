Arjun Kapoor asks his grandmother’s views on ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ and her reaction is adorable; WATCH

On the day of Sardar Ka Grandson’s release, Arjun Kapoor visited his grandmother to ask for her opinion on the film and her adorable reply will certainly melt your heart.

and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Sardar Ka Grandson has released on a major OTT platform. The film is about a young greedy boy from America who comes back to India when he realizes that his grandmother is naming her cycle empire to family. Upon interaction, he gets to know that her 90-year-old grandmother wanted to visit her ancestral home in Pakistan once. Situations create difficulties in leaving for Pakistan but Arjun’s character decides to bring the home from Pakistan to India. The central equation of the film relies upon a grandson’s evolving relationship with his grandmother, who he tries to discover through the film.

On the day of the release, Arjun visited his grandmother’s place and also got clicked by the paps. In a video posted by him, he asked his grandmother for her take on the film after having to watch it and she gives the sweetest reply. She uses the term ‘Khubsurat’ (Beautiful in distorted Hindi) to describe the film and Arjun chuckles at how adorable she is. He then corrects her by saying ‘Khubsurat’ (Beautiful) and a lovely moment of bonding emerges between two very different generations with a dialect difference. Arjun is very close to his grandmother and spends quite a lot of time with her.

Take a look at the post:

Arjun Kapoor has not had a great run at the movies lately with diverse films like Panipat, Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar, and India’s Most Wanted not clocking at the box office or the critic’s desk. Sardar Ka Grandson has received less than favorable reviews from critics and there will be box office measures for the streaming release.

