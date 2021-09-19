Arjun Kapoor asks Ranveer Singh 'How are you so sexy baba'; Tiger Shroff gives latter a fun NICKNAME

Just like his persona in the real world, Ranveer Singh is quite extroverted, fun, and active on the virtual world of social media as well. He often treats fans with glimpses of his life and interacts with them too. Following this trajectory, a few hours back, Ranveer took to Instagram and held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ or AMA session on his stories. Among many replies, were responses from his peers and friends , Tiger Shroff, and Varun Sharma, and their fun exchanges are sure to bring a smile on your face.

During Ranveer’s AMA session, Arjun Kapoor asked him, ‘How are you so sexy baba’. To this Ranveer replied with much wit and humour, “Aap Ki Training @arjunkapoor” (It’s your training @arjunkapoor) He even added a kiss emoji in his answer. It is known that Ranveer and Arjun share a close bond. The actors are quite tight, address each other as ‘baba’ and have a lot of fun whenever they get together. They shared screen space in Gunday alongside . Apart from Arjun, Tiger Shroff also responded to Ranveer’s story and called him ‘Beaasttt’ with much admiration. Ranveer had a fun response to Tiger as well and said, “Sunday subah squats maare jaayenge … Tiger Bhai ki shaan mein @tigerjackieshroff (Squats shall be done on Sunday morning in brother Tiger’s honour)”

Take a look:

There was also a response from Fukrey fame actor Varun Sharma who will be featuring in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Cirkus alongside Ranveer. Varun asked if Ranveer was not missing him, and that he wants to have a fun session of Punjabi songs. Ranveer then aptly replied to Varun’s query with lyrics from King’s song called ‘Tu Aake Dekhle’. Speaking of songs, a fan asked the actor about his favourite song and he revealed that at the moment it’s ‘Lover’ by Diljit Dosanjh. A few days back, Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone also shared that Diljit’s aforementioned track is her absolute favorite at the moment.

Take a look:

ALSO READ: Flashback Friday: When Ranveer Singh visited Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone on the sets of ‘Tamasha’