Arjun Kapoor asks 'Title kya hai?' as he poses with Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar from sets of their film

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Kapoor made his acting debut in 2012 with the romance Ishaqzaade which was commercially successful and earned him several awards. He has been a part of movies like Gunday, Tevar, Ki & Ka, Bhoot Police, Half Girlfriend, Finding Fanny, 2 States, and others. Now, the actor will be collaborating with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh for a new project. Pinkvilla was the first to report that Arjun is teaming up with Mudassar Aziz on an out-and-out comedy, to be produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani.

Just a while back, Arjun shared a new picture with his co-stars Rakul and Bhumi on his social media handle. He also revealed that the makers will soon unveil the title of their untitled project. The Bhoot Police actor captioned the post: "Picture aadhi se zyaada done hai. Director Saab too much fun hai. Humari jodiyan tan tana tan tan hai. Title jald hi batane waale humare producer no 1 hai. #TitleKyaHaiYaar @rakulpreet @bhumipednekar #MudassarAziz @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @vashubhagnani @pooja_ent." Meanwhile, Pinkvilla learned that the film is titled Mere Husband Ki Biwi. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

About the project

Talking about the project, our source added: “It’s an out-and-out comedy and the title itself indicates the quirky elements that the script and screenplay have to offer. It’s a tale of a protagonist and the humor arises from the situation of his being stuck in a love triangle. The film has been extensively shot in the UK and the final schedule kicks off in a couple of weeks’ time."

Arjun, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar's first film

This marks the first collaboration of Arjun, Rakul and Bhumi. However, the actor has collaborated with actresses in different movies. Arjun and Rakul were seen together in the 2021 film, Sardar Ka Grandson, while the Ishaqzaade actor will also feature in The Lady Killer with Bhumi.

