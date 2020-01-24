Arjun Kapoor & Ayushmann Khurrana take up photo challenge & share EPIC profile pics for social media platforms

While many Hollywood celebrities like Will Smith, Mark Ruffalo, Comedienne Ellen Degeneres and others took up the challenge, Bollywood celebs were not behind. Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana took up the challenge too.

American actress, singer, songwriter Dolly Parton had started a new photo trend on how people show or upload different versions of themselves on various social media platforms. Sharing a collage of four photos of herself on Instagram highlighting the different photos people post on Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder profiles, Dolly Parton wrote, "Get you a woman who can do it all." Soon the meme got viral and celebrities started taking up the challenge and posted on their social media accounts.

While many Hollywood celebrities like Will Smith, Mark Ruffalo, Comedienne Ellen Degeneres and others took up the challenge, Bollywood celebs were not behind. Recently, and Ayushmann Khurrana took up the challenge and shared their epic profile photos for their social media accounts. Looks like Arjun was so fascinated with the challenge that he took it up twice. At first, he posted his various profile pictures that would appear on Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram, Tinder and Twitter. Later he again posted different photos for Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder.

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor's photo challenge:

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana gave a hilarious twist to the challenge by adding a new section. He posted a collage of his profile pics on Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram, Tinder and Movies. Well, are you ready to take up the photo challenge too? Tell us in the comments below.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in an untitled movie with Rakul Preet Singh. This is the first time the two will be sharing screen space together. On the other hand, Ayushmann will be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo.

