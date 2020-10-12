Arjun Kapoor is back to his ‘happy place’ after testing negative for COVID 19, resumes shoot of Rakul starrer

After testing negative for COVID 19, Panipat actor Arjun Kapoor is back on the sets of his forthcoming film featuring Rakul Preet Singh and John Abraham.

After home quarantining, has finally tested negative for COVID 19. Announcing the same, the actor shared a video montage of sorts on social media where he is doing is happy dance while posing with and without the mask. His note read, “Hi! I'm happy to report that I have tested negative to coronavirus over the weekend. I'm feeling better after making a full recovery and excited to return to work. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and positivity. This virus is serious, so I request everyone to take it seriously. People should understand that coronavirus affects everyone - young and old. So, please WEAR a MASK at all times! Thank you BMC for your support and help and a huge salute to all the frontline workers who are risking everything to take care of us. We are forever indebted to you guys…”

And today, Arjun Kapoor is back on the sets of the forthcoming film featuring Rakul Preet Singh. Taking to social media, Arjun shared a series of photos from his ‘happy place’ and alongside the photos, he wrote, “I’m back to my happy place…” In the photos, Arjun Kapoor is seen reading the script while the director and other cast members are seen wearing face masks. Talking about the untitled film, it is being directed by first-time director Kaashvie Nair.

Prior to the lockdown, the film was reportedly only 14 days away from completion, however, the shooting was postponed due to the pandemic. Besides Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and John Abraham, the film also stars Neeta Gupta and Kawaljeet Singh. Besides work, yesterday, Arjun Kapoor was papped outside ’s house as he came to drop his ladylove. As for Malaika, she too has tested negative and is back on the sets of dance reality show India’s Best Dancer.

