Arjun Kapoor on being trolled for age gap between him and Malaika Arora: My personal life is my prerogative

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been one of the most talked about couples in the town. And ever since they have made their relationship official, the lovebirds have been painting the town red with their mushy romance. While it is a treat to watch Arjun and Malaika together, their age gap has always been a matter of discussion among the fans and the Ishaqzaade star is often trolled for the same. However, during a recent interview, when Arjun was quizzed about these trolls, he made the stand clear and emphasised that his personal life is his prerogative.

Talking about the same, Arjun told Masala, “Firstly, I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don’t even look at 90% of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it’s all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you cannot believe that narrative. What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is being recognized, the rest is all just a lot of noise. Plus, you can’t be so bothered about whose age is what so we should just live, let live and move on, I think is it’s a silly thought process to look at age and contextualize a relationship”.

Interestingly, Arjun and Malaika had made their relationship official on social media a while ago unlike other celebs who like to keep their love life under the wraps. Explaining his decision, Arjun asserted, “I’ve gone public to make sure that tomorrow, we are not bothered and troubled by the news and by people speculating and writing some nonsense. But at the same time, I’m private about it where I don’t speak about it. I respect anybody who doesn’t wish to do what we’ve done. And I completely understand that it should be to each their own. It’s not easy. And it should be allowed to flow”.