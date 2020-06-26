Arjun Kapoor Birthday: Anushka Sharma, Rakul Preet, Ayushmann & others shower love on the actor

As Arjun Kapoor turns a year older today, several celebrities from Bollywood took to social media to send love to Ishaqzaade actor.[node:summary]

, who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker directorial Panipat, is in a celebratory mood today and he has all the rights to feel so. After all, it’s his 35th birthday today. And while the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor is celebrating his special day with his family and loved ones, social media is filled with birthday posts for him. Not just his massive fan army has flooded social media with birthday wishes for the Half Girlfriend star, but his friends from the industry have also penned sweet birthday wishes for Arjun.

Rakul Preet Singh, who will be collaborating with Arjun in the upcoming yet to be titled cross border love story, shared a goofy picture with the birthday boy and wrote, “Happpppy happy bdayyyyy you amazinggg hooooman!! Always be your witty happy self and yes may ur next film be a big blockbuster.” called Arjun a Toon as shared a beautiful pic with him. She captioned it as, “Happy Happy birthday Toon! Never a dull moment in your company. May you always shine your light and warmth as you do” followed by hugging face emotion.

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra also shared a picture of Arjun in ethnic wear and send his wishes to the actor and wrote, “Happy birthday @arjunkapoor stay wonderful.”

Take a look at celebrity birthday wishes for Arjun Kapoor:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, he will be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s upcoming movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite his which happens to be a black comedy. Interestingly, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar marks Arjun third collaboration with Parineeti after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England. Besides, he will also been in Kaashvie Nair upcoming directorial opposite Rakul Preet Singh which will be a cross-border love story

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×