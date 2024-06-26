Arjun Kapoor Birthday: Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor and more send wishes to ‘dear one’; Rohit Shetty drops new still from Singham Again

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who has worked in renowned films like Ishaqzaade, 2 States, Ki & Ka, and more, is gearing up for an exciting year ahead. Arjun is set to star in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe film Singham Again. The actor marks his 39th birthday today, June 26, and it was made more special as Rohit dropped his new still from the film.

Arjun has also received heartfelt wishes and love from his industry friends and colleagues including Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more.

Bollywood celebrities wish Singham Again actor Arjun Kapoor on his birthday

Katrina Kaif, who is a very close friend of birthday boy Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to extend her wishes. Sharing a picture of Arjun, she wrote, “Happiest birthday dear one @arjunkapoor may this year bring you all your heart’s desires.”

Iconic actor Anil Kapoor had a quirky wish for his dearest nephew. He posted a picture from Arjun’s childhood in which he was seen imitating Anil’s style and pose. Anil penned a sweet note accompanying the picture, which stated, “Happy birthday to the Chachu-est Chacha, the funny, the sensitive and the fully dramatic Arjuuunnn Kapooooooooor!”

He also expressed his anticipation for Singham Again, saying, “Looking forward to your collaboration with Rohit Shetty chachu! Love you! @arjunkapoor.”

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun’s Ki & Ka co-star, shared a lovely picture of them together. She wished, “Happy birthday Arjj.j Sending hugs @arjunkapoor.”

Rohit Shetty, the director of Singham Again, dropped an unseen image of Arjun from the upcoming movie. In the image, Arjun was seen in a menacing avatar, holding an ax and covered in blood, with an evil smile on his face. Rohit wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @ARJUNKAPOOR.”

Ananya Panday posted a picture with Arjun from an event, where they were also joined by internet sensation Orry. Ananya captioned it, “Happy Birthday Baba Arjun Lots of love from me and @orry.”

Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a picture with the birthday boy and said, “Happy b’day Arjun.”

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who got married earlier this year, penned heartwarming notes for their friend Arjun. Rakul mentioned, “Happy Birthday. Wishing you a birthday filled with all the things you love and all the people who love you!”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jackky wrote some sweet things about Arjun. He stated, “Happiest Birthday, @arjunkapoor! Someone who I have grown up with, who has fought against all odds, and a guy who has always got your back. Cheers to the coolest dude around! Here's to a lifetime of laughter, adventures, and unforgettable moments together. Wishing you only and only love and success brother!”

Pinkvilla wishes Arjun Kapoor a very happy birthday and an amazing year ahead!

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor Birthday: Le Gayi to Sona Kitna Sona Hai, 9 songs of dancing diva that still live in our hearts