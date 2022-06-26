Arjun Kapoor Birthday: Weight loss journey to slamming trolls targetting Malaika Arora; 5 times he won hearts

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most talented and promising actors in the film industry. He made his debut in Bollywood with the romantic action film, Ishaqzaade alongside Parineeti Chopra, and since then, he has never looked back. He has given some remarkable performances and carved his own place in the industry. Today, the actor celebrates his 37th birthday, and on this special occasion, here are five times The Lady Killer actor won hearts!

1. Fitness inspiration

Arjun has come a long way in his fitness journey. The handsome hunk has won zillions of hearts not just with his acting skills but also with his chiselled physique. Talking to Hindustan Times, Arjun revealed that before his debut in the industry he had shed some kilos. “Before I started, I lost around 50 kgs. I was in my 20s then, I went from 143 kgs down to 93 kgs. But 10 years later, my body has changed. I have had injuries, health issues, workload, etc. But it’s not that I’m not mentally capable. It might take me longer physically to do it, which is why it has taken me 15 months to get into shape,” said the actor.

2. Slamming trolls targetting Malaika Arora

Arjun and Malaika are one of the most talked-about couples in the tinsel town. They are often criticised for their 12-year age difference. He told Masala.com, “What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is being recognised, the rest is all just a lot of noise. Plus, you can’t be so bothered about whose age is what, so we should just live, let live and move on. I think it’s a silly thought process to look at age and contextualise a relationship."

3. On equation with Janhvi Kapoor

After Sridevi's sudden death in 2018, Arjun stood strong by their father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Speaking to Bazaar magazine, Arjun and Janhvi opened up about the way their relationship has evolved. "There were silences. We would meet, but there was no communication worth quantifying," he said. Janhvi added, "I have learnt so much from my family. We have the same father, we have the same blood.

4. When he was called Boney Ka Launda

An entertainment channel posted a spoof referring to Arjun as 'Boney Ka Launda'. Reacting to it, he told Mid-Day, “I am very proud to be Boney Ka Launda. Why should I be apologetic about being such an amazing man’s son? If it makes a few people laugh, so be it. It is somebody else’s thoughts on me. I never flaunt his tag. I never proclaim whose son I am, nor am I doing all my films with him. Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna."

5. On nepotism

In 2017, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Arjun said, "I believe, whoever is talented, will continue getting work. Everybody's struggle is very difficult and I do understand that when you're not part of the film fraternity, your starting point is not that easy and I respect that. I think it's unfair to pigeonhole the film industry is just acting as it has a lot of facets where there is a lack of nepotism if you can call it. There's cinematography, direction, music, etc. So if you generalise just acting, of course, there will be a conversation but if you look at the film industry as a whole, I think there are more positives than negatives that you can take back."

