Arjun Kapoor buys a plush sky villa, closer to GF Malaika Arora's home, for a whopping Rs 20 crore

According to a latest report, Arjun Kapoor has splurged on a brand new and plush 4 BHK Sky Villa in the heart of Mumbai. The new address is also closer to girlfriend Malaika Arora's home.

is making heads turn. After the impressive act in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the actor is now grabbing attention for his latest purchase. According to a latest report in TOI, Arjun has splurged on a brand new and plush Sky Villa in the heart of Mumbai. The new address is also closer to girlfriend 's home lives in Mumbai's Bandra area which also hosts a dozen of other celebrities.

Talking about Arjun's new abode, the actor has purchased a spacious 4 BHK sky villa at 81 Aureate in Bandra West. The 26-floor building has uninterrupted views of Mumbai's skyline, the sea and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. It consists of 81 sky villas and thus the name 81 Aureate.

Arjun reportedly shelled out a whopping Rs 20 to 23 crore to get possession of this stunning sea-facing property. As per the details, each sky villa comes with a 4 massive bedrooms with attaches bathrooms and their very own closet space. The sky villa also boasts of a paddle pool on the outdoor deck as well as an elevator that will drop you right to your villa. Each room comes with a spacious balcony including the kitchen.

Malaika and Arjun have been going strong for almost two years now. While the couple have not addressed marriage, Arjun's new home purchase will definitely make fans curious. As per the report, too had earlier bought a sky villa there.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor comes on board Ajay Bahl’s romantic thriller; Two actresses to come on board

Credits :TOI

Share your comment ×