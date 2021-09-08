Arjun Kapoor buys Rs 2.43 crore Mercedes Maybach, here are other swanky cars in his garage

Bhoot Police star has bought yet another car. The actor has reportedly purchased a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic SUV. A picture of the actor with his new car was shared by fan accounts. In the picture, Arjun is dressed casually in front of the blue SUV. As per News18, the car is worth Rs. 2.43 crore. Arjun has several other luxury cars in the collection including a Land Rover Defender that he bought a few months ago which is priced between Rs. 73.98 lakhs and Rs. 1.08 crores.

Arjun reportedly also owns a Maserati Levante, which can cost over Rs. 1.6 crores. After Bhoot Police, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 alongside Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Arjun spoke about John and said, “We didn’t share the screen space in Sardar Ka Grandson. He was the producer along with Nikkhil sir (Nikkhil Advani) and T Series. We have not shot together for Ek Villain yet, but I am looking forward to doing that soon. I think, once Bhoot Police releases, I will be getting into shooting with him.”

Arjun has previously worked with Mohit Suri in Half Girlfriend. Speaking about reuniting with the director, Arjun said, “Am happy to be working with Mohit again. I am certain that between Tara (Sutaria), Disha (Patani), John, Mohit and I, we will be able to present something that’s commercial yet pushing the envelope. It’s exciting to know that we have a really dynamic film coming out next year. From whatever I have shot, I am happy to be a part of it.”

