Arjun Kapoor calls Dibakar Banerjee a ‘genius mind’; Says ‘scope for a sequel’ in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Arjun Kapoor feels much-appreciated exhilarating film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has scope for a sequel because of its masterfully crafted climax by Dibakar Banerjee and much more.
‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ met with some unfortunate luck at the box office due to getting a release in March 2021, when the audience was not prepared to brave COVID in the theaters. The film recently got a second lease of life after getting accessible through a release on the OTT platform and the likes of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon along with a large section of the audience were simply left awe-astounded by the gripping narrative crafted by ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshi’ director Dibakar Banerjee alongside ‘Masaan’ fame writer Varun Grover. In an interview, Arjun spoke candidly about the potential for a sequel that could bring him and Parineeti back together. 

"If you see the brilliant climax of the film that Dibakar has so masterfully designed, you will realize that there is definitely a scope for a sequel that can be dark, gritty, raw, and excessively thrilling," said Arjun who believes the climax itself testifies for a potential sequel. Further speaking on the film, he said, "Now, with all the love and appreciation that the film is getting, it is up to my masterful director and his genius mind to tell us whether or not he is seeing this happening. I can assure you that whenever he gives us the green signal, Pari and I will be on to shoot."

Arjun mentioned how he is thankful to director Dibakar Banerjee, who saw him as the character of a corrupt Haryanvi cop Pinky Dahiya. It ‘overwhelmed’ him to realize that Dibakar constantly asked him to believe in his potential and submit to the process as an actor, which has clearly garnered great results.

