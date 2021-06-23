  1. Home
Arjun Kapoor calls Ek Villain Returns 'not brainless'; Says ‘I have full faith in it and its result’

Arjun Kapoor is going to be next seen in ‘Ek Villain 2’ and the actor has a lot of expectations and is pretty excited about the film.
55641 reads Mumbai Updated: June 24, 2021 06:29 pm
Arjun Kapoor Arjun Kapoor calls Ek Villain Returns 'not brainless'; Says ‘I have full faith in it and its result’ (Pic Credit Arjun Kapoor Instagram)
Arjun Kapoor has been cast for the 2014 hit Ek Villain’s sequel. Arjun Kapoor had previously worked in ‘Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar’ along with Parineeti Chopra and ‘Sardar ka Grandson’. Arjun is pretty excited about Ek Villain Returns and expressed that there is a plot with twists and turns in the film. The actor has also stated that his upcoming flick is neither 'brainless' nor 'a frivolous film', adding that he has 'full faith' in the movie. Arjun recently spoke about Ek Villain Returns and his co-stars. 

In a chat with Bollywood Life Arjun said, “I have full faith in Ek Villain 2 and its result. There is John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. There is Mohit Suri and his kind of music. The way he will present us (is also exciting). It is not a mainstream film that is brainless. It is not a frivolous film. There is a story, there are characters, there is a plot with twists and turns. So I am pretty excited about it. I am not nervous about it. I need to balance films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Ek Villain 2.” 

Arjun further added, “The balance might be changing but that’s the challenge of being an actor. I think it’s important to test yourself all the time. If I am able to tick mark and accomplish a Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, I can also do a Mohit Suri kind of film. If there is Dibakar Banerjee kind of cinema, there is also a Mohit Suri style of cinema. He is a very experienced filmmaker.” 

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the film ‘Bhoot Police’.

Anonymous 22 hours ago

Cant believe this guy is a Bollywood hero....Just how?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Lacks both looks and talent. Only relevant as nepo!

Anonymous 2 days ago

He is a good example of how you can stay in Bollywood if you are a Nepo product. No acting skills, dance skills ..lazy looking..no looks , no body......just his dad's connections...

Anonymous 2 days ago

This guy can’t act. That’s it.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Can't get past his nose and bushy eyebrows

