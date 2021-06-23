Arjun Kapoor calls Ek Villain Returns 'not brainless'; Says ‘I have full faith in it and its result’

Arjun Kapoor is going to be next seen in ‘Ek Villain 2’ and the actor has a lot of expectations and is pretty excited about the film.

has been cast for the 2014 hit Ek Villain’s sequel. Arjun Kapoor had previously worked in ‘Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar’ along with and ‘Sardar ka Grandson’. Arjun is pretty excited about Ek Villain Returns and expressed that there is a plot with twists and turns in the film. The actor has also stated that his upcoming flick is neither 'brainless' nor 'a frivolous film', adding that he has 'full faith' in the movie. Arjun recently spoke about Ek Villain Returns and his co-stars.

In a chat with Bollywood Life Arjun said, “I have full faith in Ek Villain 2 and its result. There is John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and . There is Mohit Suri and his kind of music. The way he will present us (is also exciting). It is not a mainstream film that is brainless. It is not a frivolous film. There is a story, there are characters, there is a plot with twists and turns. So I am pretty excited about it. I am not nervous about it. I need to balance films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Ek Villain 2.”

Arjun further added, “The balance might be changing but that’s the challenge of being an actor. I think it’s important to test yourself all the time. If I am able to tick mark and accomplish a Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, I can also do a Mohit Suri kind of film. If there is Dibakar Banerjee kind of cinema, there is also a Mohit Suri style of cinema. He is a very experienced filmmaker.”

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen with , , and Jacqueline Fernandez in the film ‘Bhoot Police’.

