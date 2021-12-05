Arjun Kapoor calls himself 'selfie king' while on Maldives vacay with Malaika; Parineeti Chopra has a request.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are busy vacationing in the Maldives and dropping some serious holiday goals. The lovebirds, who usually like to keep things private, have been sharing quite a few photos. From the stunning beaches and ample sunshine to the exotic food, Arjun and Malaika's island life is truly breathtaking.

While the couple are sharing photos, Arjun went ahead and tagged himself as the selfie king. Taking to Instagram, the actor dropped a series of selfies from his holiday. Flaunting his sunglasses, moustache and beach hair, the actor struck a few different profiles for the camera. He captioned the photos, "Hello from the Selfie King."

In the photos, Arjun sported different sunglasses which caught his co-star and friend Parineeti Chopra's attention. The actress had a request as she requested him to ship his sunglasses. Parineeti commented, "Sunglasses bhejo. Fast." Tadap actress Tara Sutaria also commented saying, "Second photo is u reacting to a compli for ur tresses."

Check out Arjun Kapoor's photos below:

Meanwhile, Malaika stunned in a bikini on the beaches of Maldives. Taking to her Instagram story, the fitness diva shared a sunkissed selfie wherein she was basking in the Maldivian sun while lying on a yacht. In the pic, Malaika was flaunting a minimal make up look and was sporting a bikini flaunting her perfectly toned beach body.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora sums up her vacay mood with Arjun Kapoor in one bikini selfie & we're loving it