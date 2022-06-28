Arjun Kapoor calls ladylove Malaika Arora ‘new ace photographer in town’; Here’s what she has to say

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Ever since they made their relationship official, they have been quite vocal about their love for each other. Arjun and Malaika’s mushy photos and love-filled posts on social media often leave fans swooning and they keep coming back for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, the Ishaqzaade actor took to his Instagram space and showered Malaika with love and a unique compliment. Read on to know about her reaction.

Some time back, Arjun took to the stories feature on Instagram and shared a photo of Malaika on the streets of Paris. The fitness diva could be seen clicking a picture of a street art in the city of love. Arjun captured this moment and posted it on his stories with the caption, “Watch out everyone…new ace photographer in town…Contact @malaikaaroraofficial for events/parties etc.” Soon, Malaika reshared Arjun’s picture on her Instagram stories and even penned a reply for his compliment. It read, “Hahaha …. I learnt from the best …. Bandra paps (clapping emoji).”

Malaika Arora’s witty reply to Arjun Kapoor

For the unversed, Malaika and Arjun recently jetted off to Paris to celebrate the actor’s 37th birthday. The couple has been enjoying a gala time on their romantic getaway and has been treating their fans to sneak-peeks from the same.

Meanwhile, on the movies front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police. He now has Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He also has Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The LadyKiller with Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor Birthday: Weight loss journey to slamming trolls targetting Malaika Arora; 5 times he won hearts