Arjun Kapoor calls ladylove Malaika Arora’s dog Casper ‘real star of her life’ as he reacts to her post

Malaika Arora, who was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan, has been in a romantic relationship with Arjun Kapoor for over a few years now. While everything was going well between the lovebirds, rumors of them facing trouble in their paradise have suddenly emerged and have been going strongly for the last few days. While social media is buzzing with the reports of their break-up, their fans are wondering whether Arjun and Malla are still together or they have split up for good? In an interesting turn of events, Arjun Kapoor has now reacted to Malaika Arora’s post, clearly hinting that all is well between the duo.

Arjun Kapoor reacts to Malaika Arora’s post

On the occasion of International Dog’s Day, Malaika Arora took to Instagram on Saturday and dropped an adorable video of her pet dog, Casper. In the video, the Bollywood diva can be seen posing with her furry baby for a photo shoot. The video gives a quick glimpse of all the cute moments between Malla and Casper. While the Chhaiyya Chhaiyaa girl looks as gorgeous as ever in the video, Casper steals the show with his charm and cuteness.

Calling Casper her ‘superstar’, alongside the delightful video, Malaika wrote, “#InternationalDogDay: I couldn’t have asked for a better companion to spend my shoot days with. Isn’t he such a natural? Celebrating today and everyday with my superstar, Casper.”

Leaving everyone stunned and surprised, Malaika’s beau, Arjun Kapoor, took to her comments section and dropped not one, but two cute comments. Reacting to Malla’s post, Kapoor wrote, “The real star of ur life 😍❤️#casper”. “Handsome boy 😍🔥”, the Gunday star commented as he reacted to her post for the second time. Did Arjun just try to hint that he is still with Malaika? Well, his reaction to his girlfriend’s post sort of says it all!

Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s break up rumors

Arjun and Malaika’s break up rumors started making headlines after Arjun’s name got linked with social media influencer Kusha Kapila. Kusha, who recently announced her divorce from her husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, has denied all such rumors. Several media reports also claim that Malaika has unfollowed Arjun and his sisters, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and his father, Boney Kapoor on Instagram. However, Arjun is still following Malaika on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Did Kusha Kapila react to dating rumors with Arjun Kapoor? Influencer says ‘Roz apne baare me bakwas padhkar…’