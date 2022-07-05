Arjun Kapoor calls Malaika Arora 'shopaholic' as he shares a PIC from their Paris getaway

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most-loved couples in the tinsel town. Though the couple has been subjected to a number of controversies due to their age gap, Malaika and Arjun have been standing strong and supporting each other. The lovebirds keep expressing their love for each other through social media posts. Recently, Arjun and Malaika visited the city of love, Paris for the Ek Villain actor's 37th birthday and even though they have returned back to the bay, the duo has been sharing a sneak peek from the romantic vacay with their fans.

Now, Arjun shared a new picture with his ladylove Malaika on his Instagram handle. The 2 States actor captioned the photo: "A Selfie with the Shopaholic." In the photo, Arjun is seen sporting a navy blue t-shirt and paired it with black pants. Malaika, on the other hand, donned a green co-ord set. Soon after, the duo's fans sent immense love to them in the comments section. A user wrote: "Such a lovely couple jealous of u guys." While another user commented: "Wow! Looking handsome buddy." A third user added: "Fav couple."

Check out Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's PIC:

Meanwhile, earlier today, Malaika also shared a glimpse of their lovely moments in Paris with Arjun on her Instagram handle and captioned it: "This weather is so romantic …. #throwback to Banta hai….. I paris @arjunkapoor." Arjun and Malaika have been dating for quite some time now.

On the work front, Arjun is currently awaiting the release of Ek Villain Returns with Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. It is scheduled to hit the cinemas on 29 July 2022. Next, he has The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey which features an ensemble star cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

ALSO READ: Food, selfies & romance: Malaika Arora shares a glimpse of her Paris vacay with Arjun Kapoor; WATCH