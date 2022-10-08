Arjun Kapoor calls Malaika Arora the ‘Best Photographer’ as she clicks her ‘handsome’; PIC

Arjun Kapoor was in Scotland as he was shooting with Bhumi Pednekar for his next film. The actor took some time out to be with his ladylove Malaika Arora. Both are having the best time in the UK. They have been sharing updates about their London diaries on social media. Recently, the actor also shared that he was lucky to watch a live football match with Malaika.

Arjun Kapoor's post:

The Lady Killer actor shared a picture of himself which was clicked by Malaika Arora. He called her the ‘Best Photographer’. Arjun reshared the picture as it was originally posted by Malaika. She had captioned it as, ‘hello handsome’. In the picture, Arjun is seen wearing pants paired with a grey T-shirt. He layered the outfit with a jacket and a cap. The actor did look handsome! To note, Malaika has also shared pictures with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress is in London for her next film shoot.