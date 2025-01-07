Arjun Kapoor can’t stop drooling as his sister Anshula Kapoor relishes ‘best ever’ hot chocolate of her dreams, see VISUALS
Arjun Kapoor couldn't stop drooling over his sister Anshula Kapoor's visual of enjoying a cup of hot chocolate as she dropped memorable pictures from December 2024.
Arjun Kapoor’s sister, Anshula Kapoor, recently shared a photo dump capturing all the wonderful memories of December 2024. While she had a blast with her boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar, the diva was also seen enjoying the best hot chocolate. Watching her relish the cup of deliciousness, Arjun couldn’t stop drooling, and his comment on her post is proof. Check it out!
On January 7, 2025, Anshula Kapoor dropped her ‘December Dump’ and shared all the lovely memories with her partner, Rohan Thakkar. The photo album opens with Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter posing delightfully in her pretty black dress. Next, she poses with her boyfriend and mentions that “He’s f*ck!ng amazing.” We definitely can’t miss Rohan’s happy dance and the sweet selfie of the lovebirds.
But what grabbed Arjun Kapoor’s attention was his sister relishing a cuppa of hot chocolate. The way she takes a sip of the beverage in the last slide, it’s pretty obvious that it was delicious. Just like an envious sibling, the Gunday actor commented, “Gone for it in the last one !!!”
Arjun and Anshula’s love for food seems to surpass even their love for each other. A week ago, on his sister’s birthday, the Singham Again actor shared an old picture featuring their mother, Mona Shourie.
In the captions, he mentioned, “Happy birthday to the one person that watches over me (literally) while having a strawberry milkshake & has her eyes on the next glass !!! Feels good to always have u around even though now ur a jet setter globe trotter & a working Wonder Woman !!! Stay happy stay blessed & always do the right thing (that is to shop for me on ur holidays) !!! Love u to infinity & beyond @anshulakapoor.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.
