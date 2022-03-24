Arjun Kapoor can't stop smiling as paps call him 'mama' after Sonam Kapoor announced pregnancy; WATCH

Actress Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are beaming with joy as they have been receiving best wishes and blessings from their fans and family members. Wondering why? Well, Bollywood’s one of the most loved-up couples is now set to embrace parenthood. Just a few days back, Sonam and Anand took to their social media handles and announced the good news to their fans. And now, on Wednesday, the couple made their first public appearance post the pregnancy news. Apart from Sonam and Anand, the Kapoor family including Anil, Arjun, Anshula, and others were also spotted at the launch event in the city.

The paparazzi clicked Arjun Kapoor as soon as he arrived at the event. The ‘Ki & Ka’ actor couldn’t stop smiling as the media personnel congratulated him and called him ‘mama’ as Sonam and Anand made the pregnancy announcement. Earlier, Arjun took to his social media handle and shared the pictures of the parents-to-be and wrote, “Good things happen to good people. Time to be a Mamu…” No wonder Arjun Kapoor is completely excited about the coming baby.

Click HERE to see.

Announcing the news on social media, Sonam and Anand shared a post and wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you."

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. He also has Kuttey and The Ladykiller in the pipeline.

Also Read: To-be-Mamu Arjun Kapoor shares excitement as Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy; Malaika Arora congratulates

