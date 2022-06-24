Arjun Kapoor to celebrate his 37th birthday with GF Malaika Arora in Paris

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He has given some remarkable performances and carved his own place in the industry. The 2 States actor has been currently working non-stop on back-to-back film projects. Now, ahead of his 37th birthday on June 26, 2022, the actor was spotted by the shutterbugs on Thursday at the airport with his girlfriend-actress Malaika Arora as they jetted off for a romantic vacation to the city of love, Paris.

A source close to the actor revealed, “Arjun hasn’t had any time off recently. He has shot for his films back to back and his fitness journey too hasn’t allowed him any elbow room to let his hair down. Arjun will get into heavy promotions for Ek Villain 2 but before that he wants to spend a quiet birthday. He has flown to Paris with Malaika and the two will spend a week together in the most romantic city in the world.”

Further, the source added that the Gunday actor is aware that he will not be able to take any break for months due to his work commitments and there are several new exciting films in his pipeline. Arjun is currently in one of the most exciting phases of his career and is relishing it. "He just wanted to go away from the prying eyes and relax and refocus on the task at hand when he comes back to town," said the source.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani. Next, the actor also has The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. Arjun will also star in Kuttey which features an ensemble star cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

