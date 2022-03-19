Arjun Kapoor celebrates 1 of year of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: It has made me a better actor

Arjun Kapoor, who made his debut with the 2012 release Ishaqzaade, has successfully carved a niche for himself with his hard work and dedication. In his career of around a decade, Arjun has given several popular movies and has won hearts with his versatility. Amid this, his 2021 release dark comedy Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar holds a special place as Arjun’s performance had left the audience in awe. So, as the movie completes a year of release date, Arjun got candid about the Dibakar Banerjee directorial and said that it made him a better actor,

Talking about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Arjun said that he had channelled all the negativity inside him to prepare for the role and it took him to the darkest places in his heart. “Though it was extremely uncomfortable for me, it made me deliver a performance that people have called my career best. So, I guess it was worth channelling all the negative thoughts,” he added. Arjun further expressed that he had to work really hard for the movie and even took diction classes for two months before the shoot.

He said, “Playing a Haryanvi cop was novel for me because I’m a city kid, born and raised in Mumbai. So, I had to work hard to pick up the dialect and worked on it for a good two months”. Furthermore, Arjun said that Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has made him a better actor. In fact, post Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar he isn’t afraid to take up new challenges and get out of his comfort zone. As of now, Arjun has recently wrapped the shooting of Ek Villain Returns with Tara Sutaria.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor reveals 'family isn’t always blood; Its the people in your life who want you in theirs’ in a note