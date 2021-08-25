Arjun Kapoor is a chill vibe in these latest ‘Hot Boy Summer’ PHOTOS; Ranveer Singh’s reaction is unmissable

Lately, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has been quite active on social media. The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor often shares sneak peeks of his day-to-day life with fans and followers on Instagram. His grid on the photo-sharing-application features pictures from fun photoshoots, as well as several candid moments with family and friends. In fact, a few moments back, Arjun posted the coolest pictures of him flaunting his toned body and generally having a good time and boy, do we miss relaxing on a weekday!

Arjun took to his Instagram space and shared three photos of himself chilling and vibing in his own company. The first photo shows him resting beside a swimming pool, with his right hand over his face. His upper body is bare, and he has a pair of black shorts on. The second picture is a close-up shot, where the actor can be seen gazing sideways to his left. He can be seen donning a black beanie as well. The third and the last photo shows him stretching out his hands, with a lush green lawn in the background.

Have a look at Arjun’s aforementioned Instagram post here:

Sharing these pictures, Arjun captioned the post with the words, ‘Hot Boy Summer’, referring to the popular internet lingo of men living their best lives, and having a good time generally. Amongst many sweet comments from fans, were responses from his peers and Bollywood actors like Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan. Ranveer reacted with a bunch of quirky emojis like the salivating emoticon, among others. While Ayushmann wrote, ‘Bro’ with a fire emoji, ’s comment read, ‘Apna baccha ka jawani’. Cousin ’s husband Anand Ahuja also commented with, ‘Okayyyy! Good on ya!’.

On the work front, Arjun will be next seen in the horror-comedy ‘Bhoot Police’ alongside , , and Jacqueline Fernandez. A couple of days back, the ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ actor also dropped the poster of his upcoming project ‘Kuttey’ on Instagram. The Aasmaan Bharadwaj directorial will feature , Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj and Kumud Mishra in key roles.

