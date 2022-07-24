Arjun Kapoor claims Varun Dhawan accused him for not letting John Abraham promote Ek Villain Returns; WATCH

Arjun Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming action-thriller film, Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. It serves as a spiritual successor to the 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. However, John Abraham who plays a pivotal role in the movie has been skipping the promotions of his upcoming movie. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series.

On Saturday, John joined Arjun, Tara, and Disha for Ek Villain Returns promotions, and during the media interactions, the 2 States actor revealed that his close friend and actor Varun Dhawan has accused him of not letting John promote their film together. In the video, Arjun is heard saying, "Varun Dhawan has put the allegation of me that I have cancelled John's ticket so that I can promote the film with Disha and Tara. Today, I want to say that Varun Dhawan needs to stop spreading malicious rumours about me and instead of promoting JuJugg Jeeyo, he can promote Ek Villain Returns for a change."

Check out Arjun Kapoor's VIDEO:

Now, Varun has also reacted to Arjun and taking to his Instagram story, the Student Of The Year actor re-posted the video and said, "A villainous accusation by @arjunkapoor but it's true. Glad to See u guys Reunited and to catch this duo in the theatres."

Here's how Varun Dhawan reacted:

A few days back, the trailer of Ek Villain Returns was unveiled recently and gathered a positive response from the audience. The film marks the first collaboration of John, Disha, Arjun, and Tara. Ek Villain Returns is slated to release on July 29 and the songs Galliyan Returns, Dil, Shaamat and Naa Tere Bin have already been making heads turn.

