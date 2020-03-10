Arjun Kapoor clicks a selfie with a lady passing by in an auto rickshaw & it speaks volumes about his humility

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

While promoting Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Arjun Kapoor made an extra effort to click a selfie with an aunty who was passing by in an auto

Nowadays, is busy with the promotions of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and yesterday, Arjun and Parineeti stepped out in style to kick-start the promotions of the film. While posing for the paparazzi, it so happened that an aunty was seen clicking a photo of Arjun Kapoor while her auto rickshaw passed on the road and when Arjun saw this, he quickly went to the auto rickshaw, and took the aunty’s phone and clicked a selfie with her. In the said video, we can see Arjun Kapoor helping the aunty to step out of the rickshaw and later, he takes her phone and clicks a selfie and the aunty was all smiles. Isn’t that cute?

Well, this is not the first time that Arjun Kapoor has gone out of the way to click photos with fans and whenever a fan approaches Arjun for a photo, this Panipat actor never refuses. Talking about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the film will see Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti collaborate for the third time post Ishaqzaade and Namaste England. After releasing the posters of Arjun and Parineeti, the trailer of the film was dropped a few days back and the trailer garnered mixed response from the junta.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and the film will hit the screens on March 2020. In the film, while Arjun plays the role of a Haryana cop, Parineeti plays the role of a corporate employee. Post Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Arjun Kapoor will be seen romancing Rakul Preet Singh, for which the actor is shooting extensively in Punjab.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

