Arjun Kapoor clicks 'sleepy' Malaika Arora on flight to Paris for his birthday; Latter gives a perfect reply

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are in the celebratory mood and rightfully so. After all, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor is turning a year older this weekend and the lovebirds have left for Paris to celebrate the special occasion. In fact, Arjun and Malaika were even spotted at the airport winning hearts with their style statements. And now, the power couple is once again making headlines as Arjun has shared a quirky pic of his ladylove from the flight as they head for his birthday celebrations.

In the pic, Malaika appeared to be sleepy and wasn’t aware of being clicked. She was seen dressed in a black and white comfy outfit and had tied her hair in a pony. Malaika was also seen wearing a mask on the flight as per the COVID 19 guidelines. Arjun captioned the image as, “Loving her excitement”. Soon, Malaika re-shared Arjun’s post to her Instagram story and gave him a quirky reply. She wrote, “It’s called a power nap” along with laughing with tears in the eyes emoticons.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s post:

To note, Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other for a long time and are going strong with their relationship. Earlier, Malaika had opened up about their relationship to Bombay Times, “We’re on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas. We really get each other. Arjun gives me that confidence and surety, and it’s both ways. Yes, I don’t think we should be opening all the cards at once. We still love our life and romance together every single day. I always tell him that I want to grow old with you. We will figure out the rest, but I know he’s my man”. Interestingly, there have been claims that the couple had parted way. However, Arjun had shunned them and is often seen sharing heartwarming posts with his ladylove.

