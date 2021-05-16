Arjun Kapoor on completing nine years in industry: I will be here for 90 more years

Arjun Kapoor, who will be next seen in Sardar Ka Grandson, has completed nine years in the industry. He shares his experience.

is gearing up for his next release Sardar Ka Grandson opposite Rakul Preet Singh. The actor is quite excited about his upcoming film which will be releasing on the digital platforms on May 18. The songs of the film released till now are also very soothing and entertaining to the audience. Recently, the actor has completed nine years in the industry. It will not be wrong to say that he has come a long way in his career. He made his acting debut with Ishaqzaade which was a hit among the masses.

In an interview with Zoom TV, the 2 States actor opened up on his experience and said that he is going to remain in Bollywood for 90 more years. “This is my ninth year and will be here even after that. Maybe doing acting or directing but this is sure that I am here for 90 more years. I am an easy target for people but still, I am better than others. I live with respect,” he added.

The actor has acted in many films and garnered appreciation for his acting. He believes that he is a successful commercial actor and said that he is not affected by what people say about him. “I know what I am capable of. When I sign any film I know what I am going to show to people. So, judgment has not affected much,” he added.

In his upcoming film, he will be essaying the role of a grandson who wants to fulfill the wish of his grandmother. She wants to visit her ancestral home in Pakistan but is unable to go. How will her grandson take her there, is the film all about? It is a family drama.

