Arjun Kapoor confesses of being a 'terrible & horrible' assistant director for Kal Ho Naa Ho

In a recent Clubhouse session, Arjun Kapoor opened up about his initial years in the industry before he made his debut. He even revealed about cutting trailers for 'Shakti: The Power'.

We all already know that started off his career as an assistant director (AD) before he made his big debut with Ishaqzaade in 2012. He is one of the topmost actors of our industry today. But did you know there was a time when he was struggling with his job as an AD? In fact, he even tried his luck as an editor before stepping in direction. The Gunday actor has worked as an AD for Nikkhil Advani on Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq. Both of these films have done well at the box office. But why was it that Arjun confessed to being horrible at his job initially?

In a recent clubhouse session with The Bollywood Film Club, the 2 States actor recalled his initial days in the industry. He admitted to being privileged when he took baby steps in the film industry and said that he thought being an AD would be an easy job. However, he confessed to being terrible at it. In fact, there is a lot that Arjun Kapoor revealed. So keep scrolling further.

“I was a terrible assistant when I started out. I was horrible. I thought it would be a piece of cake, and I hate saying this, much like somebody who has grown up in an environment that is sheltered; I was sheltered, I was protected, and I was privileged. Privileged does not only mean the financial aspect of it. It is about the security that you have from knowing you can make mistakes and stumble and learn along the way even without getting a qualification in place. I was allowed to do those things, I was allowed to make my mistakes without consequences that have bigger ramifications,” Arjun Kapoor said.

Recalling his assistant direction days, the actor further said, “I became an assistant on Kal Ho Na Ho, and I was a terrible one. Terrible in the sense, I used to sleep off on set; I used to walk in after Nikkhil sir; I used to do things that could be done in 15 minutes over four hours. I was just not very good but on set, I was very in love with the process. Then, I started working on Salaam-e-Ishq, I got better. So, I learnt on the job and I realised that I want to make films in some capacity or the other,” he said.

Arjun Kapoor even tried his hands on editing. He cut trailers for Shakti: The Power, which was produced by his father, Boney Kapoor. It was only after this did not work out that he switched fields and jumped in to become an assistant director.

Credits :Clubhouse session

