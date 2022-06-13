Arjun Kapoor cooks pancakes for breakfast, fans tease & say ‘Pati Banne ki puri tayyari’

Arjun Kapoor is one of the leading actors in Bollywood. The actor has been in headlines for his fitness transformation and his weight loss journey has inspired many to stay focused on their goal. However, Arjun is not just a fitness enthusiast but also a big-time foodie and his Instagram is proof. He is often seen sharing mouth-watering pictures and videos of yummy food on his social media. Now, to beat the Monday blues, Arjun had the perfect, tasty and healthy breakfast and all we can do is stare at the screens and crave for it.

Sharing a video of him cooking healthy pancakes, the actor wrote: “How about some healthy pancakes for breakfast as your #MondayMotivation? 326 calories, 36 gm carbs, 16 gm protein, 14 gm fat, Satisfaction = Unmatchable. In the video, after eating the pancakes, Arjun said, “Breakfast over. Kaam shuru”

As soon as Arjun shared the video, his fans starting teasing him in Maliaka Arora’s name. One fan commented, “Suggestion: Make these for Malaika for breakfast. She'll love it.” While one joked, “Pati banne ki poori tayyari.” Another one asked him about the recipe and wrote: “What about the recipe? Share that also.” One fan said commented,” This reminds me of Ki & Ka.”

Click here to see Arjun's post:

The actor is dating Malaika Arora and often makes headlines for his relationship with the actress. The duo confirmed their relationship in 2019. While Arjun Kapoor is 36, Malaika Arora is 48. Due to the age gap between the two, the couple has been subjected to unnecessary scrutiny and trolling many times.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles and is slated to release on July 8. Apart from this, the actor also has ‘Lady Killer’ and ‘Kuttey’ in his kitty.