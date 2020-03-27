Arjun Kapoor on COVID 19 lockdown: The stuff we took for granted now seem like the greatest joy; See POST
Arjun Kapoor is known to be very vocal about his opinions and this is what his fans like about him. The actor has been actively involved in spreading awareness about the Coronavirus crisis on social media for the past few days. Right from taking a dig at some ignorant people for coming out during the Janta Curfew to sharing a fan art supporting the 21-day lockdown, Arjun has done it all. In the midst of all this, he has shared another Instagram post.
This particular post shared by the Panipat actor is sure to act as an eye-opener for many people right now. He has shared a throwback picture in which he can be seen sipping a cup of cold coffee or some other beverage. As mentioned by Arjun in the caption, this picture was taken hardly a month ago and held no value for him until now when it feels like a priceless moment for him. The actor mentions many other hard-hitting facts in the post.
Check out Arjun Kapoor’s post below:
I know everyone feels like stepping out for just that little bit maybe just cup of coffee just to feel normal just to feel alive.... lekin the fact is we can’t we shouldn’t & we won’t if we know what’s best for us & our near & dear ones... this photo of mine is barely a month old, it held zero value for me but today it feels like a priceless moment. Life is strange na ? The stuff that we took for granted like a quick beverage on the go now seems like the greatest joy in the world. Stay home guys & let’s hope we learn to value the simpler things in life once all this is over... #randomthoughts #randomphoto #quarantineandchill #overthinkandkill #slurpeeloverforlife
The India’s Most Wanted actor further states that the stuff which was taken for granted once now seems like the greatest joy in the world. He signs off by urging fans to stay home amid the COVID-19 lockdown period. Just like Arjun Kapoor, many other actors from the film fraternity including Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, etc. have been continuously asking everyone to abide by the lockdown directives during the Coronavirus crisis.
