Arjun Kapoor on COVID 19 lockdown: The stuff we took for granted now seem like the greatest joy; See POST

Arjun Kapoor has shared some hard-hitting facts regarding the Coronavirus crisis in his recent Instagram post. Check out what he has to say about the same.

is known to be very vocal about his opinions and this is what his fans like about him. The actor has been actively involved in spreading awareness about the Coronavirus crisis on social media for the past few days. Right from taking a dig at some ignorant people for coming out during the Janta Curfew to sharing a fan art supporting the 21-day lockdown, Arjun has done it all. In the midst of all this, he has shared another Instagram post.

This particular post shared by the Panipat actor is sure to act as an eye-opener for many people right now. He has shared a throwback picture in which he can be seen sipping a cup of cold coffee or some other beverage. As mentioned by Arjun in the caption, this picture was taken hardly a month ago and held no value for him until now when it feels like a priceless moment for him. The actor mentions many other hard-hitting facts in the post.

Check out Arjun Kapoor’s post below:

The India’s Most Wanted actor further states that the stuff which was taken for granted once now seems like the greatest joy in the world. He signs off by urging fans to stay home amid the COVID-19 lockdown period. Just like Arjun Kapoor, many other actors from the film fraternity including Kartik Aaryan, , , , , etc. have been continuously asking everyone to abide by the lockdown directives during the Coronavirus crisis.

