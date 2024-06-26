Arjun Kapoor cuts birthday cake with paps; don’t miss them singing for Singham Again actor: WATCH

Today, June 26, marks the 39th birthday of actor Arjun Kapoor. Arjun has been receiving a lot of love and wishes from his friends and colleagues in the film industry. He celebrated with his family and close friends last night. Now, glimpses of the birthday boy celebrating with the paparazzi and the fans have surfaced on the internet. The paps even dedicated a song to Arjun as he cut a cake with them.

Arjun Kapoor’s cake-cutting ceremony with the paparazzi ft. Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye

In a video from Arjun Kapoor’s birthday celebration with the paparazzi in Mumbai, the actor could be seen dressed in a casual black shirt and matching pants. He lit up the candles on the two cakes before him. As he went on to cut the cakes, the paps started singing the song Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye, much to Arjun’s amusement. He laughed and said, “Thank you,” as they screamed, “Happy Birthday to you, Baba.”

Watch the video here!

In another video, a large crowd of fans was seen gathered outside Arjun’s building. He obliged all of them with pictures and selfies.

Check it out!

Anshula Kapoor’s wish for her brother Arjun Kapoor on his birthday

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor penned a heartwarming note on Instagram to wish him on his special day. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my number one. My fiercest protector, my first bully, my first wrestling companion, my loudest cheerleader, the fulfiller of all my dreams.. the man with the biggest heart..”

She added, “my wish for you this year is that you never stop believing in yourself & your ability to overcome & rise again, your life becomes everything you dream of it becoming, your worries become smaller, your laughs become louder, your smiles become bigger & you never have to burden more than you can carry. I hope the fire inside you never extinguishes, but gives you the strength to keep rising.”

On the work front, Arjun is set to play a negative role in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe film Singham Again. The cast features Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.

