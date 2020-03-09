  1. Home
Arjun Kapoor describes Janhvi Kapoor in the most apt way; Calls her ‘Talented’ and we totally second it

In a video on social media, Arjun Kapoor described Janhvi Kapoor as talented: WATCH
2317 reads Mumbai
Post Sridevi’s demise, Arjun Kapoor became the protective elder brother to Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor and as we speak, they all share an amazing bond and are often seen hanging out together. Often, Janhvi Kapoor is snapped outside Arjun Kapoor’s residence, and it was on her 23rd birthday that Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday at Anshula’s residence. And today, we got our hands on a video wherein Arjun Kapoor is seen playing a rapid fire game wherein he is asked about the women in his life and when asked about Janhvi Kapoor, this Panipat actor described Janhvi Kapoor as ‘Talented’ and yes, we totally agree with Arjun’s description because Janhvi indeed, is a storehouse of talent.

Later, in the said video, when Arjun Kapoor was asked about Khushi Kapoor, Arjun said ‘Sleep’ and as for Anshula Kapoor, this Ki & Ka actor described Anshula as, ‘Life’. We all know that Arjun Kapoor is dating Malaika Arora and the two are often quizzed about their marriage plans and Arjun has always maintained that he is in no hurry to get married and when he plans to do so, he will inform everyone.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat co-starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt, and currently, Arjun is busy with the promotions of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Parineeti Chopra. Post this, Arjun Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space with Rakul Preet Singh.

Check out Arjun Kapoor describing Janhvi Kapoor as Talented; Watch here

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aapke liye FUNthing special my very own Rapid Fire... Enjoy & btw #HappyWomensDay

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

