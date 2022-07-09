Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria get clicked at airport post Ek Villain Returns promotions; PICS

Ek Villain Returns is one of the most anticipated films at the moment. Ever since the announcement of the actioner, fans have been excitedly waiting to watch the Mohit Suri directorial. The film is a spiritual sequel to Suri’s 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Ek Villain Returns will now feature John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. A few hours back, three out of the four villains: Arjun, Disha, and Tara were spotted at the airport. Check out their latest photos.

Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria get clicked at airport

Arjun, Tara, and Disha were papped at the Mumbai airport a few hours back, as they returned post their film’s promotions. The actor kept their airport OOTNs super stylish, yet comfortable. Arjun Kapoor looked dapper as he wore a pink shirt with denim pants and a brown jacket. He also had a pair of shades on. Disha, on the other hand, kept it quite sporty as she wore a white bra with black joggers. She also had a black jacket tied around her waist. Her hair was left open and she had minimal makeup on. Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, was seen opting for a printed co-ord set. She was seen donning a yellow and black crop top with a matching shorts. She also wore a shrug over it.

All the three actors were seen talking and sharing a laugh as they landed at the airport. They acknowledged the paparazzi and also obliged them with photos, as they clicked from a distance.

Check them out:

Talking about Ek Villain Returns, the trailer of the film dropped a few days back. It has received a positive response from fans and celebrities alike. It is slated to release theatrically on the 29th of July this year.

