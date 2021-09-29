Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani & Tara Sutaria starrer Ek Villain Returns to hit theatres on THIS date

Mohit Suri, who had won millions of hearts with his 2014 release Ek Villain, is all set to return with the sequel and the audience can’t keep calm about it. This much awaited sequel will feature John Abraham, , and Tara Sutaria in the lead. And while the audience is eagerly waiting for Ek Villain Returns, producer Ekta Kapoor has announced the release date of this action thriller sequel. Ek Villain Returns will be hitting the theatres on July 8 next year.

Taking to Instagram, Ekta shared the poster which had a wicked smiling face emoji dropping hints of a promising action thriller for the audience. While Ek Villain Returns was slated to release on February 11, 2022, earlier, the Mohit Suri directorial has been pushed to Eid. Yes! Ek Villain Returns will be releasing on Eid next year. Sharing the news, Ekta wrote, “Iss baar hero nahi, Ek Villain Returns on Eid 2022. Revenge will be served on 8th July 2022”. Soon, the entire team shared the news with the caption, “Iss baar eidi villain dega! Tareek aap yaad rakhna - July 8, 2022. #EkVillainReturns on EID 2022”.

Take a look at the poster:

To note, this will mark Tara’s first collaboration with Arjun, John and Disha. In fact, the actress is gearing up for an action packed year with three big releases- Ek Villain Returns, Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff and Tadap opposite newcomer Ahan Shetty. Are you excited for Ek Villain Returns? Let us know in the comment section below.

