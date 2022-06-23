Arjun Kapoor displays his many moods in a striking black suit; Fan says 'Healthy hogaye ho'

Arjun Kapoor is one of the leading actors in Bollywood. Arjun made his Bollywood debut with Habib Faisal's 2012 directorial ‘Ishaqzaade’ which was produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The actor recently attended the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards and looked dapper as he opted for a classic striped pant-suit look and topped it off with some stylish shades. Today, he shared a fun reel in his classy outfit, dancing and vibing happily.

In the video, Arjun could be seen posing and smiling and just giving away positive vibes. Of course, he looked immensely handsome in his smart attire. The actor donned a black striped suit, paired with a black T-shirt and a chain. Arjun completed his look with brown boots and black sunglasses. Wow, Arjun - your good looks are too much to handle for our poor hearts. Of course, the fans went gaga over Arjun’s carefree reel and it went viral within minutes. Fans poured in their love and compliments for the ‘2 States’ actor. Some fans complimented his gorgeous smile, others loved his fashion sense. Along with the reel, Arjun wrote, “Just got that Friday feeling in advance”.

Take a look at Arjun's reel HERE

Meanwhile, on the personal front, the actor is dating Malaika Arora and often makes headlines for his relationship with the actress. The duo confirmed their relationship in 2019. While Arjun Kapoor is 36, Malaika Arora is 48. Due to the age gap between the two, the couple has been subjected to unnecessary scrutiny and trolling.

On the professional front, Arjun will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles and is slated to release on July 8. Apart from this, the actor also has ‘Lady Killer’ and ‘Kuttey’ in his kitty.

