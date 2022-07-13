Arjun Kapoor on doing Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan's film 'Kuttey': He isn't trying to ape his father

Arjun Kapoor has some exciting projects in the pipeline. The actor is currently working on The Ladykiller and even promoting Ek Villain Returns. Amidst this lineup, he will also be working with Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaaj's debut project Kuttey. In a recent chat with Mid-Day, Arjun opened up about joining hands with a novice director.

Speaking about his projects, he said, "I am trying to strike a balance. That was what prompted me to (sign) 'The Lady Killer' and 'Kuttey'. I joke with Aasmaan, saying, ‘Baap ne Kaminey banayi, beta Kuttey bana raha hai'."

However, Arjun added that it was Aasmaan's unique voice that drew him towards the project. Even though director-father Vishal Bhardwaj's influence may be looming large, Arjun said, "When Vishalji and Aasmaan narrated the film, what drew me was that he wasn’t trying to ape his father. There is reminiscence of the learnings he has had from his dad. The father-son have overlapping qualities. Vishalji has been an involved producer."

The film titled Kuttey will also see actors Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, and Konkona Sensharma. Heaping praise on Vishal Bhardwaj, Arjun Kapoor said, "I was close to working with him in the past, but it didn’t work out. His energy and atmospheric storytelling is inspirational. When you are surrounded by such people, you aspire to chase quality and not just commerce. Vishalji is a great listener who allows a discussion and takes your inputs. He doesn’t have a chip on his shoulder."

With Ek Villain Returns, The Ladykiller and Kuttey in the pipeline, looks like Arjun Kapoor has a packed 2022 and 2023.

