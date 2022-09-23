Arjun Kapoor drops a cheeky comment on Anushka Sharma’s post; Hilariously trolls her ‘kharaab’ pics

Arjun Kapoor has a great sense of humour. The actor is quite active on social media, and is often seen leaving hilarious comments and comical one-liners on his friends' and fellow celebrities’ Instagram posts. A few hours ago, Anushka Sharma made a post on Instagram sharing her not-so-perfect photographs. In her caption, Anushka wrote that she didn’t like any of the pictures, but decided to post the ‘ok ok type photos’ anyway. While her fans assured her that the pictures were amazing, Arjun Kapoor hilariously trolled the photos, and dropped a hilarious comment on her post.

The sun-kissed pictures shared by Anushka show her looking beautiful in an oversized brown coloured hoodie which she paired with black pants. The actress wore black sunglasses and posed in front of her vanity van. Sharing the pictures, Anushka wrote, “Ek bhi photo acchi nahin lagi mujhe! Toh Maine socha hamesha acchi photo daalna hai yeh kissne kaha? Toh yeh hain Meri ok ok type photos jo main naa daalti lekin apni keemti saans inko kheechne main use kari hai toh post karna toh banta hai. Chalo ok bye.”