Arjun Kapoor drops a cheeky comment on Anushka Sharma’s post; Hilariously trolls her ‘kharaab’ pics

Arjun Kapoor’s reply to Anushka Sharma’s post will leave you in splits!
Arjun Kapoor has a great sense of humour. The actor is quite active on social media, and is often seen leaving hilarious comments and comical one-liners on his friends' and fellow celebrities’ Instagram posts. A few hours ago, Anushka Sharma made a post on Instagram sharing her not-so-perfect photographs. In her caption, Anushka wrote that she didn’t like any of the pictures, but decided to post the ‘ok ok type photos’ anyway. While her fans assured her that the pictures were amazing, Arjun Kapoor hilariously trolled the photos, and dropped a hilarious comment on her post.
The sun-kissed pictures shared by Anushka show her looking beautiful in an oversized brown coloured hoodie which she paired with black pants. The actress wore black sunglasses and posed in front of her vanity van. Sharing the pictures, Anushka wrote, “Ek bhi photo acchi nahin lagi mujhe! Toh Maine socha hamesha acchi photo daalna hai yeh kissne kaha? Toh yeh hain Meri ok ok type photos jo main naa daalti lekin apni keemti saans inko kheechne main use kari hai toh post karna toh banta hai. Chalo ok bye.”
Arjun Kapoor commented on the post, and agreed with her! He wrote, “Hoodie achi hai photos toh kharaab hai I agree.” Ranveer Singh also dropped a laughing emoji on Anushka’s post. Check out the post, and Arjun’s comment below.
On the work front, Anushka Sharma is all set to make her comeback on the big screen with her upcoming film Chakda ‘Xpress. It is directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz. Anushka is currently in the UK shooting for the film. The actress was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.
Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in The Ladykillers, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Mudassar Aziz’s comedy film in the pipeline.
