Arjun Kapoor DROPS a sunkissed pic from his Paris vacation; Fans say 'Looking fab baba'

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He made his Bollywood debut with Habib Faisal's 2012 directorial ‘Ishaqzaade’ which was produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and since then, there is no looking back for him. In his personal life, the actor is dating Malaika Arora. They are the most talked-about couple in Bollywood. The duo confirmed their relationship in 2019. Meanwhile, the love birds are currently holidaying in Paris as the Ishaqzaade actor is turning a year older this weekend.

Arjun who enjoys a massive fan following on social media shared a serene picture from the streets of Paris. In the sunkissed snap, Arjun can be seen sitting under the clear blue sky. While sharing the snap, the actor wrote, "Looking Ahead Now." As soon as he posted the picture, his fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A user wrote, "Looking Fab baba". Another fan commented, "All good things ahead".

Check Arjun's post:

In other news, Arjun and Malaika have been giving major couple goals for a long time now. However, they are often trolled for their age gap ever since they officially confirmed their relationship. But it seems that trolling doesn’t affect the power couple as they are often seen supporting and expressing their love for each other on social platforms.

On the professional front, Arjun will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles and is slated to release on July 8. Apart from this, the actor also has ‘Lady Killer’ and ‘Kuttey’ in his kitty.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora turns photographer for beau Arjun Kapoor in Paris; Latter approves it