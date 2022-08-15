Arjun Kapoor enjoys an enviable 'Sunday meal' and we can't stop looking at it; See PIC

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He made his debut in 2012 with a runaway hit Ishaqzaade, produced by Yash Raj Films, and has successfully carved a niche for himself with his hard work, determination, and zeal. The actor was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns and is reaping praises for his role in the film. Apart from this, Arjun is a fitness enthusiast and often follows a strict diet. However, on Sunday, the actor relished an enviable meal.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, the Ishaqzaade actor shared a photo of a truffle pizza. While sharing the post, Arjun wrote, "Not cheat but neat Sunday meal... Truffle pizza for the win". To note, Arjun recently came to Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7 with cousin Sonam Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor's post:

Talking about Arjun Kapoor's professional front, he was last seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. The film serves as a successor to the 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. The movie was released on July 29, 2022.

Next, Arjun will be seen in The LadyKiller alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Also, he has Kuttey in his kitty. The film is slated to release on November 04 this year. Apart from Arjun, the film also stars Tabu, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj in key roles. Kuttey is the debut project of Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaaj. To note, the film will clash with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot.

