Arjun Kapoor on facing family pressure to marry Malaika Arora: I listen to everyone but do what I want to

It wouldn't be wrong to call a perfect family man. Besides being a great brother to his sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and , he has also been an incredible son to father Boney Kapoor. The actor had earlier revealed that with age, he has seen a change in himself and now he makes it a point to spend more time with his family. Arjun is also a great boyfriend. Be it showering love on Malaika or his social media PDA, Arjun shells out major boyfriend goals. While fans can't stop rooting for the two, relatives are usually the ones who pop the question about marriage.

In an interview, Arjun Kapoor opened up on facing family pressure to marry Malaika and stated that although he listens to everyone he does what he wants to do. The actor gave a red signal to the wedding rumours saying that even his family stops pushing him after a certain point. He says that he has never let them down with the way he conducts himself and they understand that if he makes a decision, it comes from a practical point of view. Arjun stated that whenever he takes a decision of that proportion, he will keep his family in mind.

While the Arjun-Malaika fans are eagerly waiting for the wedding bells, Arjun has stated that whenever he plans to settle down, he won't hide it. However, as of now, the actor has denied the news of the wedding being on the cards but he accepts that the media has always been respectful about his relationship with Malaika, hence, he'd like to return the respect as he feels its a mutual relationship.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will soon be seen in the Hindi version of Tamil film Comali. He is also busy shooting for his upcoming film with Rakul Preet.

Credits :Hindustan Times

