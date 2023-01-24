Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar celebrate as RRR’s Naatu Naatu bags Oscar nomination for Best Original Song

SS Rajamouli’s film RRR’s song Naatu Naatu continues its winning streak as it has been nominated for the Best Original Song at Oscars 2023. The list of complete nominees for the 95th Oscars was announced today, and fans in India celebrated as RRR song Naatu Naatu bagged an Oscar nomination. The song has been composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani, while it has been sung by Kala Bhairavi and Rahul Sipligunj. Bollywood celebrities such as Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, and Parineeti Chopra were ecstatic, and they celebrated by sharing posts on Instagram. Apart from Naatu Naatu’s Oscar nomination, two Indian-made documentaries have also made it to the list of Oscar nominees. All That Breathes will be competing for the Best Documentary Feature Film while The Elephant Whisperers has been nominated in the Best Documentary Short Film category. Karan Johar lauded producer Guneet Monga as The Elephant Whisperers earned a nod at Oscars 2023.

Parineeti Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Kapoor rejoice as Naatu Naatu bags Oscar nomination Arjun Kapoor shared the amazing news on his Instagram story, and expressed his joy. He wrote, “And their dance revolution continues to spread like fire across the globe! Best Original song nomination at the #Oscars2023 Can it get any bigger than this!” Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra also took to her Instagram story, and lauded not just team Naatu Naatu, but also The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga for bagging Oscar nomination. She wrote, “Congratulations to our amazing Oscar Nominees! Team #NaatuNaatu and @guneetmonga What an INCREDIBLE, AMAZING achievement!” Karan Johar was also all praise for Guneet Monga and he wrote, “So proud of you!!!! @guneetmonga !!! This is incredible.” Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar was all praise for RRR team as well as the team of All That Breathes. He wrote, “Super thrilled to see that 'Naatu Naatu'- best original song and 'All that breathes'- best documentary have made it to the Oscars final nominations. Good luck @ssrajamouli and team @shaunak_sen and team.” Check out their stories below.

About RRR RRR has been directed by SS Rajamouli, who has also co-written the film with V Vijayendra Prasad. The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It revolves around the lives of Indian revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

